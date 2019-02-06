× Vehicle strikes Raytown School District employee in parking lot of early learning center

RAYTOWN, Mo. — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a car stuck them in the parking lot of New Trails Early Learning Center in Raytown, Missouri.

It happened around 6:20 a.m. in the parking lot that sits next to Blue Ridge Elementary School.

A spokesperson for the school district said students were not involved. The incident did however involve district employees.

FOX4 has reached out to law enforcement to find out how serious the victim’s injuries are.