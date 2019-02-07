After initial pass, many Kansas City streets still icy and snow covered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Many metro residents are finding it slow-going digging out from the recent snow and ice.

Area highways are mostly clear, but city streets are a much different story. Even main roads like Broadway in Kansas City are still covered in snow, ice and slush.

People who called the 311 line to complain to the city got the same response.

The city has about 6,400 lane miles of pavement that snow crews clear during every snowfall, the response to 311 complaints reads. The city said it takes about a business day for trucks to make a single pass on all neighborhood and primary streets.

FOX4 spotted plenty of neighborhood streets that didn't look like they'd been touched yet late Thursday.

The city said its trucks plow one drivable lane (not curb to curb) in neighborhoods.

Community Improvement Districts were out with salt, trying to get sidewalks cleared. But there's a lot ice to get through beneath that snow, and not a lot of warmth to help melt it so far.

"I do a half shuffle half walk so anytime I see like flat piece of snow or ice I just kind of glide right across it just like that. I hope they get it all cleared off it's annoying to walk through," Kyle Ballinger said.

"It's hit and miss with a lot of the places in the sun are melting slowly, but with the temperature it's going to stay icy. Everybody be careful," Broadway District worker Richard Lucht said.