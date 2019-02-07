From his roles as Robert on The Cobsy Show to Remy on Ava DuVernay’s Queen Sugar, Dondré Whitfield has made his impact in Hollywood, and has done it with class and style. Outside of acting, Dondré is an activist and author who creates change with his commitment to inspire others. Through his purpose work, Dondré is authoring a book on manhood that’s focused on teaching young males how to become men. Dondré is married to actress Salli Richardson-Whitfield. They are a Hollywood power couple who exemplify #BlackLove.
Black History Visionaries: Actor, author and activist Dondré Whitfield
