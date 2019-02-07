Sheryl Lee Ralph’s breakout role in the musical Dreamgirls earned her a Tony Award nomination and a place in the hearts of audiences for years to come. Sheryl is a shining example of excellence, whose artistry has shaped our culture and created social awareness. She is a champion for AIDS awareness, education and stigma eradication. For over 25 years Sheryl’s The Diva Foundation has held an annual AIDS benefit concert. Sheryl’s latest platform Diva Defined, is a podcast that will move you to live your best life.
Black History Visionaries: Actress, author and activist Sheryl Lee Ralph
-
Black History Visionaries: Amazing Grace Conservatory co-founder Wendy Raquel Robinson
-
Black History Visionaries: All-around entertainer Sherri Shepherd
-
Black History Visionaries: Ultra Marathon walker, Guinness World Record holder Yolanda Holder
-
Black History Visionaries: 2019 Tournament of Roses President Gerald Freeny
-
Black History Visionaries: Actress, director Salli Richardson-Whitfield
-
-
Black History Visionaries: Lakers TV analyst Stu Lantz
-
Black History Visionaries: Dr. Wanda M. Austin Interim President of USC
-
Black History Visionaries: Neurologist Dr. Vernon Williams
-
Black History Visionaries: Morgan Stanley Director Marilyn F. Booker
-
Families need answers; detectives need on-record witness to solve KC triple murder
-
-
Black History Visionaries: Conductor Charles Dickerson III
-
Black History Visionaries: Legendary singer, songwriter Smokey Robinson
-
Black History Visionaries: Actor, author and activist Dondré Whitfield