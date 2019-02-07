Black History Visionaries: Actress, author and activist Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s breakout role in the musical Dreamgirls earned her a Tony Award nomination and a place in the hearts of audiences for years to come. Sheryl is a shining example of excellence, whose artistry has shaped our culture and created social awareness. She is a champion for AIDS awareness, education and stigma eradication. For over 25 years Sheryl’s The Diva Foundation has held an annual AIDS benefit concert. Sheryl’s latest platform Diva Defined, is a podcast that will move you to live your best life.