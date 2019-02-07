Black History Visionaries: Actress, director Salli Richardson-Whitfield

An entertainment industry veteran of over 30 years, Salli Richardson-Whitfield is best known for her starring role in the Syfy network hit series Eureka, where she also made her directorial debut. Salli has excelled as a television director, helming the movement for more diversity behind the lens in Hollywood. Salli’s directing resume is remarkable. Her credits include Ava DuVernay’s OWN series Queen Sugar, ABC’s Scandal and Black-ish, Netflix’s Luke Cage and Dear White People, Starz’s Survivor’s Remorse, and CW’S Black Lightning to name a few. Salli is married to actor Dondré Whitfield. They are an example of a flourishing Hollywood marriage.