Black History Visionaries: Amazing Grace Conservatory co-founder Wendy Raquel Robinson

One of the most talented, professional actresses in the entertainment industry, Wendy Raquel Robinson, is best known for her groundbreaking role as the feisty sports manager ‘Tasha Mack’ from BET’s #1 syndicated series, The Game. She also starred in The Steve Harvey Show as the no-nonsense diva principal Regina Grier.

In 1997, Wendy co-founded the Amazing Grace Conservatory (AGC) with the late Mr. Tracy Lamar Coley out of their passion for the arts and love for children. Growing up in inner cities, these artists experienced firsthand the socioeconomic disadvantages that face African-American children and children of color and realized the need to cultivate, nurture and bring the arts back to the community. Two decades later, AGC has grown from a small dream with 75 initial students to serving more than 300 students annually and thousands since its inception.