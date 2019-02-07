See all of Thursday’s closings here
Black History Visionaries: Brehanna Daniels, first black woman NASCAR pit crew member

Brehanna Daniels is changing the face of NASCAR, becoming the first Black woman to work on a pit crew.  While finishing her senior year at Norfolk State, Brehanna was approached by a NASCAR recruiter for their drive for diversity program to attract women and other underrepresented identities to the sport. Although Brehanna had never changed a tire before,  she proved to the guys that she belonged and the rest is history.