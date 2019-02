Black History Visionaries: Lakers TV analyst Stu Lantz

Stu Lantz is a sports Legend. His insight as the Lakers television analyst has captivated fans for over thirty years. Stu was inducted into the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Hall in 2018. He was chosen Southern California’s best radio color commentator six times by the Southern California Sports Broadcaster’s Association and best television color commentator on seven occasions. Stu has also won nine local Emmy Awards for his work in the Best Live Sports Telecast category.