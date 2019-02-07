Black History Visionaries: Morgan Stanley Director Marilyn F. Booker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Morgan Stanley veteran of over 24 years, Marilyn Booker serves as Head of Morgan Stanley’s Urban Markets Group. In addition to running a traditional wealth management business, Marilyn also focuses on the urban community and teaches financial education programs all across the country. Prior to establishing The Urban Markets Group, Marilyn was the head of Diversity, Work-Life, EEO and Human Resources Policy for Morgan Stanley. Marilyn is an attorney by training, who has practiced in the areas of criminal defense litigation, municipal finance, corporate bankruptcies and corporate restructuring.

