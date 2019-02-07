Black History Visionaries: Neurologist Dr. Vernon Williams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the past 20 years, Dr. Williams has made the field of Sports Neurology his life’s work. He’s actively engaged in researching and developing innovative and effective treatments and technologies that help people recognize symptoms of a neurological injury sooner so that the work of treating them can happen faster, and with less potential for permanent damage.

Dr. Williams serves as a neurological medical consultant to local professional sports organizations such as the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Kings and Los Angeles Sparks. He also assists local colleges and numerous high school and youth sports/club athletic teams in this capacity.