Lorna Little is the first woman to be appointed CEO and President of St. Anne’s, a 110-year-old leading social service agency for young women, children and families based in Los Angeles. Little previously served as executive director of St. Agnes Family Center in West Hartford, Connecticut. She established new partnerships for the 103-year-old organization, increased public and private revenue and led its transition from a housing program for mothers and babies into a comprehensive agency providing self-sufficiency and empowerment to young women.
Black History Visionaries: President and CEO of St. Anne’s Lorna Little
