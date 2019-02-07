Black History Visionaries: Professional golfer Troy Mullins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Troy Mullins became the first African American Woman to win a World Long Drive Event with her win at the 2017 Mile High Showdown. She broke the Women’s World Record for Longest Drive with a drive of 402 yards. She graduated Cornell University, with a B.A. in China Asia Pacific Studies and International Relations. She can speak Mandarin Chinese, as well as American Sign Language, and Spanish. She has her own academic tutoring and homeschooling business in Los Angeles.