Troy Mullins became the first African American Woman to win a World Long Drive Event with her win at the 2017 Mile High Showdown. She broke the Women’s World Record for Longest Drive with a drive of 402 yards. She graduated Cornell University, with a B.A. in China Asia Pacific Studies and International Relations. She can speak Mandarin Chinese, as well as American Sign Language, and Spanish. She has her own academic tutoring and homeschooling business in Los Angeles.
Black History Visionaries: Professional golfer Troy Mullins
-
Black History Visionaries: Speech language pathologist Dr. Pamela Wiley
-
Black History Visionaries: All-around entertainer Sherri Shepherd
-
Sen. Kamala Harris says the powerful seek to divide America
-
Black History Visionaries: Actor, author and activist Dondré Whitfield
-
Black History Visionaries: Conductor Charles Dickerson III
-
-
Black History Visionaries: R&B staple Jeffrey Osborne
-
Backlash erupts after Missouri gym owner asks man to stop wearing “2016 Trump for President” shirt
-
William Jewell senior named one of 11 finalists for prestigious Rhodes Scholarship
-
Memorial held for Houston girl slain in drive-by shooting
-
Oak Grove domestic violence victim gets no help from police after ex threatens her
-
-
Kansas City woman shares her story of duty and patriotism during World War II
-
Trump says his State of the Union address will stress ‘unity’
-
Trump says State of Union address to stress ‘unity’