Black History Visionaries: Vegan entrepreneur and actress Angela Means

Angela Means is more than just a brilliant actress and comedienne who played the iconic role of Felisha in the movie Friday. She’s transforming neighborhoods and lives her vegan food service, Jackfruit Cafe. Blending her love of cooking and a desire to share her vegan journey, Angela is serving vulnerable communities plant based food options for the body, mind and soul.

