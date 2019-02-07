Facility where woman in vegetative state was raped, gave birth to shut down

Officials with Hacienda HealthCare announced Thursday that its board of directors determined it’s not sustainable to keep operating its intermediate care facility in Phoenix.

The facility serves infants, children and young adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities who require a high level of medical care.

Hacienda officials say they’re working with state agencies to develop a plan to move 37 patients to other facilities. Hacienda’s skilled nursing facility will stay open.

A prosecutor is investigating after a 29-year-old incapacitated woman gave birth on Dec. 29. A former licensed nurse has been charged with sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse.