Harrisonville police ask residents to stop calling 911 to report power outages

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Police in Harrisonville have asked residents to avoid calling 911 to report power outages.

Police put out the request on Facebook early Thursday after a city circuit went down.

“The dispatchers are very busy assisting the electric department with the power outage and additional weather related calls,” police said.

Power was restored in Harrisonville by 8:30 a.m.

If you are still without power, please email outage@harrisonville.com with your address.