Harrisonville police ask residents to stop calling 911 to report power outages
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Police in Harrisonville have asked residents to avoid calling 911 to report power outages.
Police put out the request on Facebook early Thursday after a city circuit went down.
“The dispatchers are very busy assisting the electric department with the power outage and additional weather related calls,” police said.
Power was restored in Harrisonville by 8:30 a.m.
If you are still without power, please email outage@harrisonville.com with your address.
38.653345 -94.348837