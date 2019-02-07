How to make County Road Cupboard’s dips

Regular Dip Recipe
- 1 packet of single serve dip mix + 1 cup sour cream + 1 cup mayonnaise.
- Chill for 1-2 hours and serve.
Vegan Dip Recipe
- 1 packet of single serve dip mix + 1 cup dairy free sour cream + 1 cup eggless mayonnaise.
- Chill for 1-2 hours and serve.
Dairy Free Sour Cream Recipe
2, 12oz packages silken tofu
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
Combine in a blender and process until smooth.
Hummus Recipe
2 cans Chickpeas
2 tablespoons Grape Seed Oil
1 tablespoon Lemon Juice
1 Gourmet Dip Mix
Combine in a blender and process until smooth.
