How to make County Road Cupboard’s dips

Regular Dip Recipe

- 1 packet of single serve dip mix + 1 cup sour cream + 1 cup mayonnaise.

- Chill for 1-2 hours and serve.

Vegan Dip Recipe

- 1 packet of single serve dip mix + 1 cup dairy free sour cream + 1 cup eggless mayonnaise.

- Chill for 1-2 hours and serve.

Dairy Free Sour Cream Recipe

2, 12oz packages silken tofu

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

Combine in a blender and process until smooth.

Hummus Recipe

2 cans Chickpeas

2 tablespoons Grape Seed Oil

1 tablespoon Lemon Juice

1 Gourmet Dip Mix

Combine in a blender and process until smooth.

