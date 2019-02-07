× Jackson County Courthouse won’t reopen until February 19 due to water main breaks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Courthouse is going to be closed for a bit longer.

Jackson County officials announced Thursday the downtown courthouse, located at 415 E. 12th St., won’t reopen until Feb. 19 due to damage from two water main breaks.

The county said this is a “proactive approach to safely and adequately address issues at the facility before it is reopened.”

The courthouse has been closed since Jan. 31, when a large, underground water line outside of the courthouse burst. The water quickly filled the courthouse basement with about 10-plus feet of water, mud and debris.

The flooding caused damage or destroyed almost all major operating systems.

The courthouse was expected to reopen Monday, but then a second water line break and other leaks occurred.

The county said in a news release that the water has been removed at this time, but crews are still working on repairs to damaged ceilings, walls, carpets and furniture.

Staff that typically work in the downtown courthouse have been relocated to other county locations, and the 16th Circuit Court has relocated its services and as many hearings as possible.

the court will send out an update each day on where hearings will be held the following day until the courthouse is reopened. Those notices will be placed on the doors at the downtown courthouse and on the court’s website.

Additionally, you can call the records staff in Independence for more information or assistance at 816-881-4474 (civil), 816-881-4501 or 816-881-3141 (criminal) or 816-881-4882 (probate).

Meanwhile, the county’s Independence courthouse will be open for business as usual. The county’s collection, assessment and recorder of deeds departments will also offer services Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Independence courthouse, located at 112 W. Lexington Ave.



