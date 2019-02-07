× Kansas guard Lagerald Vick takes personal leave of absence, unknown return

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Senior guard Lagerald Vick will be taking a leave of absence from the Kansas basketball team, effective immediately.

But it’s not clear why at this time or for how long. Head Coach Bill Self cited personal reasons in a news release issued Thursday evening.

“Lagerald has some personal matters that require his immediate attention and he will be taking a leave of absence from our team,” Self said. “During this time, we will respect Lagerald’s privacy. There is no timetable for his return.”

The senior guard is leaving the No. 13 Jayhawks even more short-handed as they face an uphill climb to a 15th straight Big 12 title. Vick is the latest of several players the Jayhawks have lost for various reasons this season.

Since the beginning of January, Kansas has lost center Udoka Azubuike for the rest of the season due to injury and Marcus Garrett to an ankle injury for an unknown amount of time.

The Jayhawks are 17-6 and 6-4 in the Big 12, leaving them 1 1/2 games behind Kansas State.

The mercurial Vick, who has appeared in 117 games for the Jayhawks, turned pro after last season before deciding to return to Kansas. He has started 20 of 23 games this season, averaging 14.1 points and four rebounds while providing a young backcourt with veteran leadership.