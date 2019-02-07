× KC Royals sign reliever Brad Boxberger to one-year contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have signed a one-year deal with reliever Brad Boxberger.

The 30-year-old, a former All-Star with the Tampa Bay Rays, had a 4.89 ERA and 32 saves with the Diamondbacks last season. His 32 saves were fourth most in the National League.

The right-hander became a free agent when Arizona failed to offer a 2019 contract by the Nov. 30 deadline.

Boxberger has a small tie with the Royals. He was originally drafted in the 20th round out of high school by the Royals in 2006, but Boxberger chose to attend the University of Southern California instead.

The Royals did not release details of the one-year contract, but a person familiar with the deal said Boxberger will receive $2.2 million, the Associated Press reports.