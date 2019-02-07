KCK officers respond to shots fired call, find dead man and stolen car

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are investigating a man’s death after officers found him shot in the 300 block of N. 70th Terrace early on Thursday morning.

KCKPD Chief Terry Zeigler says that someone called 911 to report shots fired, the caller said the person wasn’t moving. Responding officers found a black male dead from an apparent gunshot wound, and found a key for a stolen 2019 Honda laying next to him.

Police say that the Honda was stolen from Legends Honda and found in a parking adjacent to the victim. The car had multiple bullet holes in it.

There’s no suspect information available at this time. If you know anything that will help police, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.