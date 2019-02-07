KDOT asks that drivers wait until noon to travel anywhere

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A spokesperson for KDOT is asking that drivers stay off the roads until at least noon Thursday.

Laurie Arellano of KDOT told FOX4 that crews have been all night working to clear roads, but as of 5:23 a.m., all of the roads were still covered with ice and sleet.

"It's looking bad out there, and they're asking please do not try to travel," Arellano said. "Don't plan to try to travel until about noon. so they can get caught up."

Arellano said treatments crews put down Wednesday have not been as helpful as normal due to how quickly the sleet came in. She added that the rain washed some of it away too.

"We just had so much sleet come in so fast and ice up," Arellano said. "It's just too thick. So they've got to get out there and actually plow it down and get salt back in contact with the pavement. That's just going to take some time," Arellao said. "We've got a lot of lane miles to plow in Kansas City."

Arellano said crews will first treat highways. No roads are officially closed, but they're covered and slick.