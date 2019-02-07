See all of Thursday’s closings here
Be Weather Aware: Slick roads Thursday morning

FOX4 Forecast: Tracking the Ice Storm through Thursday morning

Posted 5:30 am, February 7, 2019, by , and , Updated at 05:50AM, February 7, 2019

Please stay WEATHER AWARE this morning. An ICE STORM WARNING continues until Noon. The freezing rain, sleet and snow are winding down this morning as temperatures plummet.  Winds are increasing and power outages are possible in places that picked up more freezing rain.  Find out when we'll start to see conditions improve in the updated forecast here.

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.
Fox4kc news apps:  iPhone and Android

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

 Click here to add your name to the list

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page