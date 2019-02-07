× “No more basketball”: Chiefs tell Patrick Mahomes playing basketball is a big “no no”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After video of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing a pickup game of basketball gained lots of attention on Twitter, the team’s general manager stepped in and said, “no more basketball for Pat,” NFL.com is reporting.

In a recent conversation with Sports Radio 810 Brett Veach talked about the moment he saw video f the pickup game.

“Yes I did see the tweet of Pat Mahomes playing basketball,” Veach told Sports Radio 810. “We did address it and as soon as I saw, it probably took me two seconds to call his agent and tell him that was a big ‘no no.’ So I think the (Chiefs) Kingdom can rest assured that we have that under control. No more basketball for Pat.”

Chiefs beat reporter Brooke Pryor tweeted that Veach added that the conversation he had with Mahomes was very lighthearted.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach says the conversation with Mahomes re-hoops was lighthearted, “you’re breaking a lot of ankles out there, just make sure you’re not breaking your own” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) February 7, 2019