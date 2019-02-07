× Prescription drug monitoring program fails to advance in Missouri Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The state of Missouri is the only state without a statewide prescription drug monitoring program that would prevent people from getting an opioid prescription from multiple doctors.

On Wednesday the senate Seniors, Families and Children Committee failed to advance a bill, on a three to three vote, that would have created the program. The Missouri house is working on a version so Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (R-District 34), the bills sponsor, says senators will get another chance to pass the bill.

“And so assuming we get that bill over here rather quickly we’ll take that up and move that process here on the Senate side. So I really view this as a minor hiccup.” Luetkemeyer said.

This is not the first time the Missouri House has passed a similar bill and gave approval to this year’s version on Wednesday. The Senate has been reluctant to create the monitoring program because of privacy concerns and the effectiveness of the program.

Information from the Missouri School of Journalism contributed to this report