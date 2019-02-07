× Raytown man charged after allegedly stabbing his father with ‘Viking’ sword

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown man is now facing charges after allegedly stabbing his father with a sword Wednesday night.

Christopher Wilson has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in Jackson County.

According to court documents, police were called to a home in Raytown for a reported stabbing. When officers arrived, they encountered Wilson leaving the home with a knife in his hand and officers found a sword on the front porch.

A women inside the home yelled, “He stabbed him,” court records say. Police then took the 29-year-old into custody.

Officers found Wilson’s father on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood, according to court documents.

In an interview later with detectives, the father said Wilson came into the room and began yelling, saying his father was Jewish and part of the Mafia.

The man and his wife told police that Wilson then allegedly pushed him to the floor and stabbed him with a large “Viking” sword. The man had wounds to his leg, hand and neck.

Prosecutors have requested a $50,000 bond.