Royals come to terms with reliever Brad Boxberger

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 14: Brad Boxberger #31 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a ninth inning pitch against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on July 14, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a $2.2 million, one-year deal with reliever Brad Boxberger.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement was pending a successful physical.

MLB Network was first to report a deal was in place.

Royals general manager Dayton Moore said last week he was open to adding help in the bullpen ahead of spring training. The 30-year-old Boxberger, a former All-Star with the Tampa Bay Rays, had a 4.89 ERA and 32 saves with the Diamondbacks last season.

The right-hander became a free agent when Arizona failed to offer a 2019 contract by the Nov. 30 deadline.