Several school districts cancel classes for Friday as roads remain icy, bitter cold sets in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After the entire Kansas City region was hit with freezing rain and sleet, the major highways have been cleared.

But many residential roads, especially in rural areas, are still ice-covered and slick. Many roads will likely refreeze as well.

And a cold blast of air is pushing into the area. With clear skies overnight, temperatures will tumble down into the single digits with sub-zero wind chills expected Friday.

That’s led several school districts on both sides of the state line to cancel classes for Friday to keep students safe.

Check the full list of closings below.

