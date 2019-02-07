Spay & Neuter KC to close KCK clinic; KCMO clinic to stay open

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officials with Spay and Neuter Kansas City have announced the closure of their KCK clinic.

In a statement, Founder and CEO Michelle Rivera said that the closure was due to a shortage of veterinarians. She also said that their Kansas City, Mo. location at 1116 E. 59th Street would remain open.

” Even though we’re not based in KCK, we certainly want to help all pet owners and encourage them to visit our Missouri location,” she said.

The group will also still do their mobile vaccination clinics at different locations around the metro.

All pet records will still be available through their online pet portal.

Spay and Neuter KC opened in 2016 and provides vaccinations, spay and neuter surgeries, heartworm prevention and other services at a reduced cost to low-income families.

In 2018 alone, SNKC helped 28,000 pet owners through their services.

Anyone needing more information can visit their website or call (816)-353-0940.