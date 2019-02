OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The principal at Shawnee Mission South High School said he can confirm that it is slick outside.

Dr. Todd Dain tweeted a video Wednesday that showed him slipping on ice and losing control of a stack of papers as he got out of his truck.

“As you can see, I unsuccessfully tested the ice melt in the parking lot and I can confirm: IT’S SLICK OUT THERE! Sometimes you just have to laugh at yourself! ” Dain tweeted.

