With more icy weather, potholes posing more problems for metro drivers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The double punch of wet snow and freezing weather can hurt not only the roads, but also your wallet.

One local mechanic shop said they receive 50 percent more calls this time of year compared to the summer months. A majority of the callers complain about potholes.

Jennifer Lucero said her car was damaged after hitting a pothole that was covered by the snow.

"There are multiple roads that have nothing but potholes. It can be really dangerous. Sometimes I just try to avoid it, and if you have to go over it, go slowly and just hope for the best," Lucero said.

The general manager at A-1 Alignment Shop in Kansas City said mechanics worked on 11 vehicles this week that had damage caused by the winter weather.

"It is a $300-$700 repair job. So my advice to you is to slow down. It is better to get there safely," Dominick Mussurici said.

FOX4 checked in with the public works departments in several cities, including Independence and Kansas City.

Independence Public Works said the freeze and rethawing process can be hard on the roads. This winter, a crew spent one day fixing 150 potholes on one road. In Kansas City, the Public Works Department said they sometimes have up to seven crews working to repair potholes on any given day.

If you see a pothole, it's important to report it to your city or state transportation department.

