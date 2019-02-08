× Blue Bell Ice Cream will hit KC store shelves in just a month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ice cream fans, rejoice!

Blue Bell Ice Cream is coming back to Kansas City and its surrounding areas next month.

The company tweeted Friday that they’ll be back in our city on March 18.

“Trucks filled with our ice cream are headed your way very soon,” the company tweeted.

In addition to the Kansas City metro area, Blue Bell will also be sold in Topeka, Lawrence, Leavenworth, Ottawa, St. Joseph and Sedalia.

No specific store locations have been released, but Blue Bell reassured fans that their products will be available at most major supermarkets and drug stores.

“It has always been our goal to return to Kansas City, and we believe that we are in a great position to expand our sales territory next year,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “Currently, you can purchase Blue Bell in the southeastern corner of Kansas and southwest Missouri. In 2019, we will be able to include larger portions of both states. We can’t thank our customers enough for their patience.”

By May 2015 three people in Kansas died from listeria-tainted Blue Bell products. A total of 10 patients infected with listeria were reported in four states: Arizona (1), Kansas (5), Oklahoma (1), and Texas (3). All ten patients were hospitalized.

In 2016, Blue Bell had to recall ice cream distributed in Kansas and Missouri after another potential listeria bacteria contamination.