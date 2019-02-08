“Break out the tissues”: Dog missing for 73 days reunited with Lee’s Summit family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC Pet Project shared a touching video to Facebook Thursday night of a dog who had been missing for 73 days finally reuniting with her Lee's Summit family.

According to KC Pet Project, Kara has been missing since Nov. 26, 2018.

"Her family searched everywhere for their beloved dog (a support dog for one of their children), posting flyers around town and on social media," a spokesperson for KC Pet Project posted on Facebook.

They finally found Kara when someone called 311 earlier in the week to report a dog that was stranded on an “island” in Swope Park.

According to KC Pet Project, they were able to identify Kara because she had a collar with tags.

"Kara left the shelter in good health and with a new microchip to go back home to her family," KC Pet Project said in the caption of the video of Kara reuniting with her family.

