Chiefs reportedly hire two new defensive position coaches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –NFL insider for ESPN Field Yates is reporting that the Chiefs are expected to hire two new defensive position coaches under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Yates, citing a source, said the Chiefs will hire former University of Kentucky defensive coordinator Matt House to coach linebackers. He also said they will hire former Jacksonville Jaguars assistant defensive line coach David Merritt to coach defensive backs. Merritt worked with Spagnuolo when the two worked for the New York Giants.

Spagnuolo replaces former defensive coordinator Bob Sutton who was fired at the end of January after five seasons with the Chiefs.

The former NFL head coach and longtime assistant coach brings more than three decades of coaching experience between college and professional football to Kansas City.

Most recently, Spagnuolo was defensive coordinator for the New York Giants from 2015-17. He was also the DC for the Giants from 2007-08 and helped lead the team to a Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.

Spagnuolo was also the head coach of the St. Louis Rams (2009-11), but his record as a head coach wasn’t sterling. Over three seasons and part of a fourth he posted an 11-41 record.

Source: the Chiefs are expected to hire University of Kentucky defensive coordinator Matt House as their linebackers coach. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 8, 2019