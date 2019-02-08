Fundraiser working to connect KCK’s Quindaro Ruins with pathways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- One of the largest underground railroad sites in the country could soon become a National Commemorative Site.

The town of Quindaro was founded in 1856 and became a port of entry for slaves seeking free soil in Kansas.

Stacy Evans took FOX4 on a tour of the ruins, retracing the steps made by slaves fighting for freedom. Take the tour of the ruins in the video player above.

While Evans said it's the most requested tour in Wyandotte County, the ruins have no visitor signs and no walking trails. But that's about to change.

This weekend you can help raise money to build paths to connect the 28 ruins and add signage with the history of each location. They are hoping to raise between $50,000 and $75,000 for the paths and complete them in the next year.

On Saturday, the Paths Through Quindaro fundraiser will take place at JCCC Regnier Center from 6-9 p.m. All the money goes towards preserving the ruins.

To donate, contact Allen Chapel at this link.