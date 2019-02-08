Hundreds of local people with special needs given a ‘Night to Shine’ at annual prom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Friday was a “Night to Shine" for about 700 people with special needs in Kansas City. The fourth annual special needs prom was held at Union Station.

Most didn't arrive via limo, but once they were there, they were treated to a ride before they made their grand entrance. As Whiteman Air Force Base’s honor guard stood with sword’s drawn, they walked the red carpet into Union Station’s Grand Hall as dozens cheered them on.

"I'm so excited. I'm so excited," Reanna Palmer exclaimed.

"Sometimes they aren't seen, they aren't noticed, so we just want to let them know that somebody cares about them loves them," event co-director Charles Breeghly said.

The girls had a chance to get some face painting or touch up their makeup once inside, though most of the VIP’s said they’d already spent all day getting ready.

"My dress my hair and my nails," Kristen Wilson said, showing off her "glam."

"I get to go to the photo booth to do pictures. I get to dance," Palmer explained.

Participants certainly would dance the night away.

"I just figure they need to have a prom just like everybody else. I'm here to volunteer my time and to give my heart and to have fun with them," volunteer Koko Davis said.

"I didn't know what to expect at first, but this is really awesome that we can put this on for these guys and let them have a good fun night. She can get all gorgeous and just come out here and have fun," Kristina Hockaday said.

At the end of the night, each young adult with special needs is crowned "King" or "Queen." For one night at least, the personalities of those with special needs and disabilities shone brightly for all to see.

The night wouldn’t have been possible without a lot of volunteers. About 750 made sure no one was ever alone, and everyone was having a good time.