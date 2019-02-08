Judge still deciding whether Christian school founder will stand trial in child sex abuse case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- The founder of Oaklawn Christian School in Johnson County will have to wait to learn his fate.

Dennis Creason is charged with nine counts of taking indecent liberties with children at his Shawnee school. His preliminary hearing spanned three days and concluded Friday afternoon.

The courtroom expected to learn at that time if there was enough evidence for Creason's case to be sent to trial, but the judge is still considering his decision.

The judge said he needs to review court transcripts when it comes to one of the charges. He's going to review the testimony and make a decision on that count on Feb. 19.

But the judge said in court Friday that he does anticipate the case will go to trial. He's waiting on the count in question so Creason can be arraigned for all the charges at the same time.

On Friday, the court heard from social workers and child welfare advocates and watched the video testimony of one of his alleged victims. That girl was in kindergarten and attended Oaklawn Christian School. She told a child welfare advocate from Sunflower House that Creason took her to the school's basement and touched her inappropriately.

Over the three days of testimony, alleged victims said that Creason exposed himself, made them touch him and made them lie on top of him. A social worker testified that an older sister of one of the alleged victims told her that she'd seen Creason take girls to the school's basement.

"She described in detail her belief of why nothing had happened to her in terms of, that it only happens to shy girls and that she is not shy," said Katie Olivas, a social worker with the Kansas Department of Children and Families. "As well as that it happens to younger girls that she estimated to be about seven or younger, which she of course is older then seven."

Judge Sutherland lowered Creason's bond from $500,000 to $100,000 at his attorney's request. His attorney says $70,000 will be paid to the court in cash, and the rest will be paid through a bail bondsman.

If Creason makes bond, he will have to wear a GPS ankle monitor. He will be confined to house arrest, unless he is meeting with his attorney. He will only be able to use a computer or the internet at his attorney's office.

Creason will not be allowed to have contact with anyone under 18 years old, except for his own daughter. The judge ordered that his wife must be present when he is around his daughter.