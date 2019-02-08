× Kansas Governor orders flags lowered to half-staff for Rep. John Dingell

TOPEKA, Kan. –Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags in the state lowered to half-staff to honor Rep. John Dingell of Michigan, who died Thursday at age 92.

On Friday, Kelly ordered flags to be lowered until sunset on Feb. 9.

“Representative Dingell had a remarkable career – one dedicated to public service and improving the lives of the people of Michigan and our country,” Kelly said in a statement. “My deepest condolences are with his family, friends and loved ones.”

President Trump also offered his sympathies to Rep. Debbie Dinglell and other family members.

In a tweet, the President said, Dingell was “highly respected” and had a “great reputation.”

Dingell served in the House of Representatives for 59 years before retiring in 2014, making him the longest serving member of Congress.