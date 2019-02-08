SOUTHGATE, MI - FEBRUARY 24: U.S. Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) , 87, the longest serving member of Congress in U.S. history, announces his retirement at a luncheon February 24, 2014 in Southgate, Michigan. Dingell began serving in Congress in 1955, taking over the seat his father vacated. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Kansas Governor orders flags lowered to half-staff for Rep. John Dingell
TOPEKA, Kan. –Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags in the state lowered to half-staff to honor Rep. John Dingell of Michigan, who died Thursday at age 92.
On Friday, Kelly ordered flags to be lowered until sunset on Feb. 9.
“Representative Dingell had a remarkable career – one dedicated to public service and improving the lives of the people of Michigan and our country,” Kelly said in a statement. “My deepest condolences are with his family, friends and loved ones.”
President Trump also offered his sympathies to Rep. Debbie Dinglell and other family members.
In a tweet, the President said, Dingell was “highly respected” and had a “great reputation.”
Dingell served in the House of Representatives for 59 years before retiring in 2014, making him the longest serving member of Congress.