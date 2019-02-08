× KCK man sentenced to decades in prison for sexual assaults at Woodview Apartments

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A KCK man convicted of rape has been sentenced more than 33 years in prison Friday.

Adalberto Mata-Deras was sentenced to 406 months in a Kansas prison. After his prison time, the 36-year-old will be subject to post-release supervision and sex-offender registration for the rest of his life.

Mata-Deras was convicted in April of two counts of rape, one count of aggravated sexual battery, three counts of aggravated burglary and one count of interference with law enforcement.

Prosecutors accused Mata-Deras of a string of burglaries and sexual assaults at the Woodview Apartments off Interstate 35 and 18th Street Expressway from August 2014 to October 2016.

He was eventually arrested in April 2017 after investigators said DNA left behind at one of the scenes helped investigators link him to the crime.

According to prison records, he already served time in prison from July 2009 to September 2011 for a felony drug conviction and a misdemeanor weapons conviction.