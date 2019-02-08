× KCPD find decomposing body inside home near St. John and S. Jackson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after finding a decomposing body inside a home Wednesday.

Police told FOX4 they responded to a home near St. John Avenue and South Jackson Avenue around 8 p.m. to perform a welfare check.

While looking through the home they found a man dead. Police said the body was already decomposing.

After investigating, the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide. They have not yet identified the victim.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.