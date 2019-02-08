KCPD said they will not ticket driver of school bus involved in rollover crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local school bus driver will not face any citations or charges after a bus overturned Wednesday.

It happened in an apartment complex near 82nd and Troost in south Kansas City.

Police said the bus started to slide and clipped a car.

The driver hit the brake to regain traction that's when the bus slid and eventually overturned on its side.

There were five people on the bus at the time of the incident including the driver, a bus monitor and three students. No one was seriously hurt.

Surveillance video captured the entire incident:

