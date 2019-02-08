Kelly Clarkson invites Kansas Hwy Patrol troopers known for singing to join her on stage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first ever American Idol and current superstar Kelly Clarkson had a surprise up her sleeve when she brought her “A Minute and a Glass of Wine” tour to Sprint Center Thursday night.

At one point during her show she invited two Kansas Highway Patrol troopers to join her on stage, and the crowd went wild.

The two troopers, Lamonte Jackson and Mike Pagel, work as Kansas Capitol police officers.

Clarkson played a portion of the police car karaoke video the two created in May 2018 before they joined her with their own microphones.

Clarkson even chimed in as their backup singer as they performed, “Stand By Me.”

See the awesome moment in the video above. Clarkson live streamed the moment to her Facebook page.