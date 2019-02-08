Local company ‘Paloma Post’ offers customized convenience for your next greeting card purchase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When you think of greeting cards, you may instinctively think "Hallmark." But there are plenty of small businesses that also make them, including local company Paloma Post.

Co-founders Julie Korona and Andrew Carlson stopped by FOX4 on Friday to show off their cards and demonstrate how ordering from them works, watch their full interview in the video at the top of the page.

If you want to order a customized card for Valentine's Day or any special occasion, visit their website by clicking this link.