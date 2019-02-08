× Missouri-based Shatto Milk offering special chocolate cherry flavor for Valentine’s Day

OSBORN, Mo. — Shatto Milk is offering a sweet treat for customers just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The Osborn, Missouri-based company is releasing a limited amount of chocolate cherry-flavored milk.

The product has been available before, according to owner Barbara Shatto.

“We first offered this product during our ten year anniversary celebration, at which time it was a huge hit. Since that time we have received so many requests for Chocolate Cherry to make a return, and no better time than during Valentine’s Day,” she said.

Chocolate cherry milk is available right now at the Shatto store location and will be available for home delivery on Monday. The milk will be available until at least a week following Valentine’s Day.