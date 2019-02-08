Overland Park man charged with human trafficking after traffic stop in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. — An Overland Park man is now facing human trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Lenexa.

Police said at 4:30 a.m. Feb. 1, a patrol officer pulled over a vehicle on Lenexa Drive. A man, woman and girl were inside the vehicle.

Lenexa police said the officer was suspicious that the adults in the vehicle were involved in human trafficking, based on her training, experience and instincts. She took them into custody for further investigation.

Lenexa police confirmed to FOX4 the child, who was younger than 18, was from Kansas City, Missouri. FOX4 has requested court documents providing further details about the investigation.

The following day, 36-year-old Antonio Flemming was charged with aggravated human trafficking and commercial exploitation of a child in Johnson County.

He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 14. His bond is set at $500,000.

“Were it not for tremendous police work on the part of the patrol officer, as well as many hours of investigation by our Special Victims Unit detective, this ‘routine traffic stop’ would not have been uncovered as human trafficking in progress,” Lenexa Master Police Officer Danny Chavez said. “Our officers are trained to ‘look beyond the stop’ in order that we may detect, investigate and solve crimes and seek justice for all victims.”

Anyone with further information about the crime or Flemming is asked to call Lenexa police at 913-825-8062.