Puppy found tied to pole in cold weather in Lenexa is doing well, living with officer

LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police announced Friday that the dog found tied to a construction pole in the area of K-10 and South Ridgeview Road in January is doing well.

The police department shared four photos of Ridge, as they call him, to Twitter and said the puppy was barely recognizable.

Ridge is currently living with Lenexa Sgt. Sumner, the department’s K9 Supervisor.

Last month PETA announced a $5,000 reward for information that can help them solve a puppy-abandonment case.

“If someone hadn’t found him in time, this freezing, starving puppy would almost certainly have died tied to that pole,” PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said in a statement. “PETA is calling on anyone with information to come forward immediately so that whoever left this dog to die can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else.”

Authorities believe the puppy was just four to six weeks old when found. He was treated for being malnourished and having hypothermia.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Lenexa Police Department Animal Control unit at 913-477-7389.

The $5,000 reward is available if your information helps head to an arrest and conviction.