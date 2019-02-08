× Two people dead, another injured in fire at Cass County mobile home

STRASBURG, Mo. — Two people died Friday morning in a fire at a Cass County home.

The fire happened around 4:10 a.m. at a mobile home off of Shimel Road not far from East 191st Street.

A spokesperson for the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the single wide mobile home was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

One person escaped with injuries, but two others died inside. Authorities have not yet released the names of those who died.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Pleasant Hill Fire Department and the Missouri State Fire Marshals Office are all investigating.