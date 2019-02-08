‘You have to have jitters’: Troopers admit to being nervous sharing stage with Kelly Clarkson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A couple of Kansas Highway Patrol troopers got to sing in front of thousands Thursday night -- with Kelly Clarkson backing them up. Turns out they were understandably nervous!

When the pop star brought her “A Minute and a Glass of Wine” tour to the Sprint Center, she invited the two Kansas Capitol officers, Lamonte Jackson and Mike Pagel, onto the stage with her.

They sang the 1962 hit "Stand By Me" by Ben E. King. The first American Idol winner even chimed in as their backup singer. See the entire performance in the video player below.

She played a portion of the police karaoke video the two created in May 2018 before they joined her with their own microphones. That video is how she found out about the Kansas troopers.

"She just found us. She watched all of our videos, thought, 'We have to have them," Jackson told KSNT.

But singing to a camera in a patrol car isn't quite the same as singing to a packed Sprint Center.

"I don't know what made me more nervous: my first traffic stop or going out on stage in front of 15,000 people," Pagel said. "That was the experience right there, super nervous. Kelly was awesome to us, down to earth, made us feel welcome, just an awesome experience."

"Kelly Clarkson is very down to earth, enjoyed speaking with her. She made us feel comfortable," Jackson said. "To sing in front of that many people, you have to have jitters -- and she just said, 'We got this.'"

Pagel describes himself as the "hype man." He said Jackson knows all the lyrics to "Stand by Me," and he's just happy to be his partner on patrol.

Clarkson live streamed part of her KC concert. The troopers' song starts at about 14 minutes in the video below.