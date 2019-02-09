KCPD officer on life support after attempting to take his own life, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City police officer attempted to take his life Friday night and is now on life support Saturday afternoon, awaiting organ donor recipients, according to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

KCPD said officers were searching for a missing person Friday night near N.E. Cookingham Road and Interstate 35 in Liberty. That missing person was a KC police officer who they believed could be suicidal.

Liberty police helped with the search and found the officer’s vehicle in the parking lot of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty around 9 p.m. Friday.

A KC police spokesman said the officer attempted to take his own life and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

“We have activated our volunteer chaplains and all the peer support resources available to us at this time. Please keep the officer and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” KCPD said in a statement.

The department said Saturday that the officer’s family and KCPD are very appreciative of the support they are receiving during this difficult time.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

