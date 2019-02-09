Metro teen talks about three-quarter court shot caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARDNER, Kan. -- He's just an eighth grader at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Gardner, Kansas, but he's already draining buzzer beaters from more than half-court.

Connor Elder hit a three-quarter court shot in a game against Eudora a week ago.

“One of our teammates in bounded it to me and there was probably three seconds left and I just threw it up and swished it,” the 14-year-old said. “Everyone went crazy in the crowd and everything. All my teammates came out on the court and started cheering me on."

Elder said this isn’t the first time he’s made a shot like this, but it is the first time he’s made it in a game.

He says when he first let it go he didn’t realize it had the magic touch. But then he heard the cheers.

“I shot it and started walking off and it looked off but then as I looked back it was already through the net and everyone was going crazy.”

Elder said people still can’t believe he made it.

“Everyone at school started talking about it and I had teachers coming up asking for my autograph.”

He said it’s all in good fun and he hasn’t actually signed any of those autographs…at least not yet.