Blue Valley North hoop player leads humanitarian effort, collecting shoes for less fortunate in Guatemala

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A giant feat would be a challenge for anyone, but one metro athlete welcomes it.

For two years, Lexy Farrington, Blue Valley North forward, has collected donated shoes, which are sent to less fortunate people living in Guatemala. Farrington, a high school junior, said a group of doctors and dentists from Johnson County, who organize medical missions to South America, have taken over 400 pairs to Guatemalans who might otherwise go without.

"It's completely different from America today. Seeing the opportunities that my community has as a community at BVN, we can donate our time and our passion and do the right thing," Farrington said on Friday.

Most of Farrington's footwear comes from students at the school, and the medical missions are organized via local Catholic church leaders. All of the shoes are inspected and cleaned before they're sent to Guatemala. Farrington said she sent her latest shipment of shoes in January, and it included 200 pairs of donated kicks for people in need.

"All kinds of shoes. Nice shoes, small shoes, big shoes. Anything to help these families," Farrington said.

"A lot of people, when they say they'll help someone, they don't put their mind to it, and actually do it. She's one of those special people who is dedicated, and when she gives her word, she goes through with it," Mallory Krueger, Lady Mustangs guard, said.

"She's a real focused and driven individual. She has her hands in a lot of different things," Ann Fritz, Lady Mustangs coach for 23 years, told FOX4. "It's her way of giving back. She gets a lot of joy out of helping others."

Lexy`s mission is to dress and bless others, and her team`s goal is to win another girls state championship. The Mustangs are 15-2 and with the season winding down, they`re getting very close to what might be the school`s fourth championship. The Lady Mustangs meet St. James Academy on Monday night. FOX4 honors them as our latest HyVee Team of the Week.